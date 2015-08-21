Medibank Private shares are on a tear

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images

Medibank Private shares soared after the health insurer released its first annual results with better than expected profits and higher dividends.

The company posted a full year net profit of $291.8 million, beating its own prospectus forecast of $258.2 million.

Medibank group declared an inaugural dividend of 5.3 cents a share, also ahead of forecast which was 4.9 cents.

Its shares have been underperforming with prices below the IPO level when retail investors paid $2 a share and institutions $2.15.

However, a short time ago, investors had bid the shares up almost 11% to $2.22.

