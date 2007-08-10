MediaWhiz For Sale?

TechCrunch hears that ad network holding company MediaWhiz may be for sale at a $400 million – $500 million price tag. We happened to be at a party MediaWhiz threw for itself last night, where we learned the company is booming — hiring like mad, on track for $140 million revenue this year. So we asked CEO Jonathan Shapiro, who came aboard in April, when his outfit would be acquired. He said something along the lines of “nah”, in a non-committal way. We asked him again, for good measure. Same response.



We can confirm, however, that MediaWhiz workers have one of the most impressive vistas in the city, courtesy of the roof deck on the 23rd floor of their Broad Street headquarters

