MediaTek Will Launch A Reference Design For Tablets In Q3

MediaTek is a company which is responsible for assault on traditional mobile phone makers in the developing countries.



A Couple of years ago, it came out with a reference design for mobile phones, and soon after, many of entrepreneurs started their own mobile companies in developing market and launched low-cost mobiles with decent features.

It changed the mobile landscape in developing countries.

Now, word has it that history is going to repeat itself—MediaTek is coming out with a reference design for tablet PCs in the third quarter of this year!

MediaTek’s tablet chipset solution will come with an integrated design containing a processor, FM, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3G, GPS, power management, and touch-control paired with Android-based platform.

Just using this chipset one can construct a tablet PC, so the tablet game is going to become open for everyone who has an ambition to launch a “tablet company” and money in pocket.

When the assault happened the first time, mobile phone companies were unprepared. Hope tablet makers learn their lesson and prepare themselves for the upcoming battle.

No matter what will be the outcome of this battle, one thing is certain — consumers will have a lot more option and prices will come down drastically!

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

