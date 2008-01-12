Which Digital Agency's Going To Die First?

Mediapost’s OMMA Magazine recently named MEC Interaction its “Digital Agency of the Year,” among other accolades showered on the digital advertising business.

But managing editor John Capone wanted to mix it up a bit, so he’s asking readers to name the digital agency most likely to capsize in the near future. It was a tough call; marketing dollars are flowing to the web and the digital agency business is the healthiest corner of Madison Avenue.

Still, visitors to Media Post and Agency Spy say all is not necessarily rosy in the digital agency business. Their odds:

Agency.com: 2 to 1

Beyond Interactive: 5 to 1

MRM Worldwide: 11 to 12

G2: 3 to 1

R/GA: 16 to 1

Are they getting it wrong?

