More Newspapers Put Up New York Times-Like Paywall

MediaNews is following the Financial Times and the New York Times by building a metered paywall for two of its papers in May, Bloomberg reports.



Under the plan, MediaNews will grant access to “as many as 25 ‘premium’ articles monthly, after which they’ll have to pay an undetermined fee unless they subscribe to the print newspapers,” company president Joseph Lodovic told Bloomberg.

Readers of York, Penn.’s York Daily Record and the Enterprise-Record in Chico, Calif. will face the wall by spring.

If the plan is successful, the news group will apply the paywall to more of its 50-plus newspapers.

Unable to compete with plummeting readership and advertising, MediaNews filed for bankruptcy protection two weeks ago. The news group is anticipating that the paywall will combat the effects of plunging advertising and readership.

The New York Times‘ payment plan won’t go into effect until 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.