One Staggering Chart Shows How Incomes In Washington DC Have Left The Rest Of The Country In The Dust

The economics website FRED has just added data on median household income and real median household income for all of the states plus the district of Columbia going back to 1984. It’s a fun dataset that lets you see how various regions have evolved economically over the last 3 decades.

Playing around with it quickly, we just made this fun chart.

It shows median household income in Texas (red line), New York (Green Line), California (orange line), The US overall (blue line) and Washington DC (black line).

While various areas have peaked at different periods, the DC trend is clear, and in recent years, median incomes have absolutely exploded, leaving everyone else in the dust.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.