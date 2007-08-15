Medialink (MDLK) Loss Widens, Hires New CTO

Midtown-based Medialink Worldwide (MDLK), a video distribution, production, tracking, and marketing company, reported a second-quarter loss and added to its C-suite this morning. Medialink lost $1.7 million last quarter on $8.3 million of revenue, a 6% wider loss on 9.6% revenue growth from last year’s second quarter, when it lost $1.6 million on $7.6 million of sales. The company said Q2 revenue from its Teletrax video tracking service grew to $800,000, representing 27% year-over-year growth. (Release)



Medialink also said it hired Donald M. Michels as chief technology officer. He’ll oversee Teletrax’s growth and will launch the company’s new Web and video content management system, Mediaseed, this fall. Michels was formerly VP of Technology for The FeedRoom, a TriBeCa-based competitor.

