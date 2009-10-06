Medialets Gets Another Win: Powering Ads In CNN iPhone App

Another nice score for NYC-based mobile ad technology startup Medialets: CNN is using the Medialets platform for its new iPhone app, we’ve heard.



So far, CNN is running a few banner ad campaigns that, when clicked, slide a new window over the app with information from the advertiser. (Chevron and Lexus are the two advertisers we’ve seen so far.)

Medialets is also inside the New York Times app, though in recent tests, we’ve only seen house ads in the app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.