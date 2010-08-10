Medialets Raises More Cash For Mobile Ads: Can It Survive The Apple-Google Shark Tank?

Medialets founder and CEO Eric Litman

NYC-based Medialets has raised a $6 million Series B round of financing to continue developing its mobile ad technology, the company plans to announce today.Medialets offers iPhone and Android publishers and advertisers a platform for multimedia ads, so ads can include video, animation, and can access smartphone features like their motion sensors.



For example, Medialets got some notoriety last year for the “shakeable” Dockers ad they powered for OMD. (Embedded below.)

One big difference between Medialets and other mobile ad companies you may have heard of, such as Google’s AdMob, is that Medialets doesn’t sell ads or act as an ad network — it just makes technology. It’s sort of how web advertisers use Adobe Flash and other tools for multimedia ads — but tailored for smartphones, most of which don’t support Flash.

Foundry Group — which also led Medialets’ Series A last year — led the round; DFJ Gotham, Dave McClure and Chris Saridakis also participated. Medialets has now raised $10 million to date. Medialets founder and CEO Eric Litman tells us the company will use the money to continue its overall growth, including hiring some more engineers.

Litman wouldn’t reveal the company’s revenues, but they’re likely still small. Medialets collects a small commission each time one of its multimedia ads are displayed in one of its partners’ apps, and that sort of business needs massive scale to be lucrative.

So will Medialets become a standard and achieve that scale?

So far, the company has made solid moves, focusing on the right platforms — Apple’s iOS and Google Android. Its list of early publisher partners — which includes the New York Times, CNN, and Business Insider; check out our iPhone app! — is impressive. And we haven’t heard any complaints about the technology. (But if you use it, let us know what you think.)

But mobile advertising — especially on super-smartphones like the iPhone and Android devices — is in its infancy, so it’s hard to predict where things would go. A year ago, few would have thought that Apple and Google would be competing so fiercely in the field, for example.

Specifically, what does Apple’s iAd mean for Medialets?

It doesn’t help that Apple is pushing its own mobile multimedia standards without partnering with (or acquiring) Medialets. We imagine the company took a free sniff last year when it was looking at buying mobile ad companies — first AdMob, then Quattro Wireless — and decided to go on its own, for whatever reason.

But you might argue that iAds could actually be helpful for Medialets,

Why? Because Apple is trying to own the entire ad sales and placement process, it’s unlikely to become the mobile ad method of choice for the big publishers that Medialets caters to, like the New York Times. Those publishers, in theory, want to be able to sell their own ads and sponsorships, using iAds as a backup rather than as their main offering.

But meanwhile, Apple and iAds are exposing agencies, advertisers, and publishers to what is technically and creatively possible for mobile ads, which they could then implement in non-iAd inventory and apps via Medialets technology.

So while Apple could be expected to take some market share, it may help Medialets gain customers, too, at the expense of less flashy mobile ad products. We’ll see.

