Medialets' Big New York Times Win

The New York Times iPhone app is now using the Medialets platform for multimedia ads.

We spotted a Visa ad running in the NYT app right now that lets you “drive” a car toward various billboards, which have discount offers on them. Clicking the ad takes you to info about the deal.

It’s a nice win for NYC-based mobile ad startup Medialets and a sign that even big publishers like the NYT are looking for ways to experiment with mobile ads beyond tiny banner ads.

The idea is that these ads can be sold at higher CPMs and could be more engaging ads. The risk is that because they are rather disruptive, they could annoy readers after a while.

