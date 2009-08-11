Mediabistro Now The Heart Of Meckler's WebMediaBrands

Alan Meckler continues to pare off parts of WebMediaBrands (WEBM), formerly Jupitermedia. The latest: Today, the company announced that it’s selling its Internet.com assets to QuinStreet, Inc. for $18 million in cash. Shares jumped 15%.



That basically leaves Laurel Touby’s (pictured) Mediabistro as the foundation of WebMediaBrands, plus “Graphics.com and related job boards, online education offerings and tradeshows,” according to a press release.

“Since our parent co. just sold off everything but @mediabistro, I guess that makes mb a public company,” Touby quipped on Twitter. “I’m buying stock!!”

That also gives Meckler a wad of cash, which he can spend on whatever he wants — perhaps blogs and Web sites in the media and education industries, as he told paidContent. “The signing of our deal to sell Internet.com is but one step in the evolution of WebMediabrands,” he said on Twitter. “Stay tuned!”

Perhaps we’ll learn more tomorrow, when WebMediaBrands reports Q2 results.

