A Billion Dollar Threat To Google Is Born: MediaBank Merges With Donovan Data Systems

Over the weekend, MediaBank and Donovan Data Systems merged to – pending regulatory approval – form a new, billion dollar company to be called MediaOcean.
Until now, MediaBank and DDS were competitors, each fighting to become the “operating system” for agencies and other online and offline ad-buyers.
We caught up with MediaBank CEO Bill Wise and DDS president of digital JT Batson and asked them why they’re doing this deal.
Produced By Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
