EXCLUSIVE: MediaBank, Ad Agency Software-Maker By The Groupon Guys, Acquires AdBuyer

For 40 years or so, ad agencies have mostly used tools from a company called Donovan Data to actually buy the ads they make for their clients. It has become the “operating system” for agencies.



MediaBank, a startup from the same Chicago guys behind Groupon, is trying to disrupt that business.Already it has just under 50% of the market in North America.

Now, MediaBank acquired aother startup called AdBuyer. AdBuyer helps agencies buy search and display advertising online.

MediaBank CEO Bill Wise explains the reasoning behind the deal In an exclusive interview to announce the deal below. Watch (or read the transcript below):

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

