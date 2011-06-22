A Day (And Night) In The Life Of A $26-Million Dollar Startup

Media6Degrees (M6D) is a socially targeted advertising startup based in NYC’s Union Square. It has raised $26 million from investors and it is on a tear.
The company has rapidly grown to 110+ clients, 70+ employees, and it recently acquired a new floor of office space.
Media6Degrees threw a party to celebrate its expansion and CEO Tom Phillips invited us to join.
After spending a day and night with the startup, we found Media6Degrees to be refreshingly fun; it has a company band, a spirited ultimate frisbee team, and loveable pooch roaming the cubicles.
But we ventured downstairs to M6D's new floor and things got interesting. Director of Data Science Brian Dalessandro was drinking (he says the bottle is Perrier).
There was a company band for entertainment. The band was comprised entirely of M6D employees and investors.
CEO/lead singer Tom Phillips talked with Venrock partner/drummer David Pakman about their upcoming performance.
Advertising buddies Harry St. John and Leah Copertino seemed pleasantly surprised by the performance.
The party continued while multiple M6D employees took turns as lead singers. They were a pretty talented group.
