A Day (And Night) In The Life Of A $26-Million Dollar Startup

Alyson Shontell
Media6Degrees

Media6Degrees (M6D) is a socially targeted advertising startup based in NYC’s Union Square. It has raised $26 million from investors and it is on a tear.

The company has rapidly grown to 110+ clients, 70+ employees, and it recently acquired a new floor of office space.

Media6Degrees threw a party to celebrate its expansion and CEO Tom Phillips invited us to join.

After spending a day and night with the startup, we found Media6Degrees to be refreshingly fun; it has a company band, a spirited ultimate frisbee team, and loveable pooch roaming the cubicles.

We arrived at 11 AM on Friday just before Media6Degrees' afternoon frisbee game.

Most people were still working.

COO Andrew Pancer and Aisha Outlaw were conversing.

Harry St. John and Christie Quattrini were managing accounts.

Software developers Costa Sevdinoglou and Jay Booth were plugged in.

Graphic designer Ryan Ottobre was paying close attention to detail.

We found meetings in progress.

Employees were busy brainstorming.

And Caroline Vierira Bruce trafficked ads straight through lunch.

Even Emma, one of the Sr. Account Manager's dogs, had no one to play catch with.

But we ventured downstairs to M6D's new floor and things got interesting. Director of Data Science Brian Dalessandro was drinking (he says the bottle is Perrier).

Claudia Perlich (Chief Scientist) and Charlie Guthrie (Data Science Associate) had strange chairs.

The ping pong table was freshly used.

Later on, a party to celebrate the new floor of office space was thrown.

Guests were met by an assortment of snacks and cases of beer.

Rory Gildea and Director of Ad Ops Alec Greenberg shot the breeze, beers in hand.

The ad ops team, Jessica Peng, Tony Collazo and Belinda Chan's, hung out together.

There was a company band for entertainment. The band was comprised entirely of M6D employees and investors.

CEO/lead singer Tom Phillips talked with Venrock partner/drummer David Pakman about their upcoming performance.

Then they fearlessly took the stage.

Look at Pakman go!

Advertising buddies Harry St. John and Leah Copertino seemed pleasantly surprised by the performance.

Director of Finance Aisha Outlaw and Jenna Krostich were entertained too.

All M6Ders circled around to cheer on their coworkers.

The party continued while multiple M6D employees took turns as lead singers. They were a pretty talented group.

