A Day (And Night) In The Life Of A $26-Million Dollar Startup

Media6Degrees (M6D) is a socially targeted advertising startup based in NYC’s Union Square. It has raised $26 million from investors and it is on a tear.



The company has rapidly grown to 110+ clients, 70+ employees, and it recently acquired a new floor of office space.

Media6Degrees threw a party to celebrate its expansion and CEO Tom Phillips invited us to join.

After spending a day and night with the startup, we found Media6Degrees to be refreshingly fun; it has a company band, a spirited ultimate frisbee team, and loveable pooch roaming the cubicles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.