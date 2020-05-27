Inside PR firm Hill + Knowlton's turnaround effort, and which media companies and platforms are poised to benefit from the pandemic

Hello and welcome back to the Advertising and Media Insider, your weekly industry news roundup. Hope you got to enjoy the long weekend despite the strange reality we’re all living in. I’m Tanya Dua, a senior advertising reporter filling in for Lucia this week. If you’re new to this email, sign up for your own here.

Inside WPP-owned Hill + Knowlton’s decades-long slide – and reboot

Hill + Knowlton Strategies Hill + Knowlton’s global chair and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

Founded in 1927, Hill + Knowlton used to be considered a global PR juggernaut. But over the past decade, a string of big account losses, headcount reductions and frequent restructurings precipitated its slide – and the coronavirus only made things worse.

But the WPP-owned agency has been trying to plot a comeback by changing how it charges clients, investing in creative and digital work, and shaking up its leadership, as my colleague Sean Czarnecki reported.

Sean also got ahold of documents revealing the new billing rates that Hill + Knowlton hopes will help turn around its US business, which has been fading for years.

The 12 media companies and platforms whose businesses are most likely to change due to the pandemic



Maskot/Getty Images

With advertisers cutting spending during the coronavirus pandemic, ad buyers have also started scrutinizing media companies and publishers in greater detail as they decide where to spend their clients’ money.

Lauren Johnson spoke with 16 ad buyers who said that the current environment has sped up changes that have been taking place in the ad industry in recent years, including a shift to over-the-top advertising and publisher consolidation.

Some of the winners? Roku, Amazon, Peacock, and Fox.

Read more: 16 ad buyers tell us which media companies are poised to benefit the most in the pandemic, like Roku and Fox

