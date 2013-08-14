These Reporters' Twitter Accounts Have Been Hacked By The Syrian Electronic Army

The Syrian Electronic Army — a group of hackers that may or may not be allied with the Assad regime in civil war-torn Syria — has struck again.

The hacks happened despite Twitter beefing up password security after several accounts, including the White House, were hacked several months ago.

This time, some reporters appear to be the victims. Here’s who was hit:

Jason Reid, Washington Post sports columnist:

Mets beat reporter Mike Puma of the New York Post:

The social media management and analytic firm SocialFlow was also allegedly hacked, and the SEA showed this screen grab of the inside one of its dashboards:





The New York Post’s main account is up and running , and seems to be unaffected.

UPDATE: This post originally said that Sara Morrison, media reporter for the Wrap, was hacked. While Morrison did tweet as if she had been hacked, she was, alas, joking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.