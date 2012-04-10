The Great Economic Opportunity That's Driving The Media Crazy

Here’s a chart we’ve run several times: It’s the price of a million BTUs of natural gas vs. the price of oil.



At a time when gasoline is expensive, and oil is over $100/barrel, the appeal of cheap natural gaas is obviously massive.

The media can’t stop talking about it.

CNBC is doing a big special on it today, as part of Rick Santelli’s attempt to spark a new American revolution.

The AP chimes in too, talking about how we have so much that we really can’t even store it anymore.

And of course, big investors have been placing bets. Wilbur Ross is the latest to predict that the bad times are soon about to end.

Citi predicts that natural gas will produce a new industrial revolution >

