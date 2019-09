HedgeEye has this great graphic of what online news frontpages looked like yesterday.



Note the difference between screenshots American media homepages, which lead with the Tiger Woods story. The BBC and Al-Jazeera lead with the video posted by Wikileaks depicting two Reuters staffers getting killed in a deadly firefight in Iraq.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.