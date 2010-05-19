Here Are 12 Media Big Shots Giving Speeches At This Year's Commencement Ceremonies

Graduation season is in full swing, and college seniors all over the country are getting some final words of wisdom before being handed their diplomas.
As usual, many of them get to listen to famous media folks during those loooong drawn out ceremonies.
Anderson Cooper, Glenn Beck, Katie Couric and Arianna Huffington, to name a few, are all making the rounds on the commencement circuit this year. (Check out TVNewser’s great roundup of all the anchors and talking heads making speeches.)
It’s actually a good business move. It gives them some nice publicity (well, in some cases, not so nice), and it inevitably also gives them some new, young (READ: advertiser-friendly) readers or viewers.
'Everyone I know who is successful, and by successful I mean happy in their professional or personal life, every successful person I know could never have predicted when they graduated from college where they'd actually end up. I'm not saying you should take it easy and just see what happens. You need to outwork everyone around you. You need to arrive early, stay late, you need to make yourself indispensable - you should also probably get rid of those facebook photos of you passed out on bourbon street.'
Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham seems like a good choice to give a speech to students about the uncertainy of the future. He's also getting an honorary Dickinson College journalism degree during the ceremony.
The New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin, University of Pennsylvania Law School, May 17; Golden Gate University School of Law, May 18
Thr New Yorker writer and CNN legal analyst is doing a double header!
'I came to believe it is impossible to de-moralize and de-emotionalize behaviour. You amputate reality if you try to imagine social problems can be solved through material forces. So I came to think that everything comes down to character and culture, and that's the reason life is so hard.'
