Here Are 12 Media Big Shots Giving Speeches At This Year's Commencement Ceremonies

Antonina Jedrzejczak
anderson cooper

Graduation season is in full swing, and college seniors all over the country are getting some final words of wisdom before being handed their diplomas. 

As usual, many of them get to listen to famous media folks during those loooong drawn out ceremonies.

Anderson Cooper, Glenn Beck, Katie Couric and Arianna Huffington, to name a few, are all making the rounds on the commencement circuit this year. (Check out TVNewser’s great roundup of all the anchors and talking heads making speeches.)

It’s actually a good business move. It gives them some nice publicity (well, in some cases, not so nice), and it inevitably also gives them some new, young (READ: advertiser-friendly) readers or viewers.

Check out some of 2010’s media bigwig commencement speakers >>

CNN's Anderson Cooper, Tulane University (Louisiana), May 15

'Everyone I know who is successful, and by successful I mean happy in their professional or personal life, every successful person I know could never have predicted when they graduated from college where they'd actually end up. I'm not saying you should take it easy and just see what happens. You need to outwork everyone around you. You need to arrive early, stay late, you need to make yourself indispensable - you should also probably get rid of those facebook photos of you passed out on bourbon street.'

Fox News' Glenn Beck, Liberty University (Virginia), May 15

Newsweek's Jon Meacham, DIckinson College (Pennsylvania), May 23

Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham seems like a good choice to give a speech to students about the uncertainy of the future. He's also getting an honorary Dickinson College journalism degree during the ceremony.

CBS' Katie Couric, Case Western Reserve University (Ohio), May 16

Suze Orman, Bentley University (Massachusetts), May 15

CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Niagara University (New York), May 23

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Smith College (Massachusetts), May 16

The New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin, University of Pennsylvania Law School, May 17; Golden Gate University School of Law, May 18

Thr New Yorker writer and CNN legal analyst is doing a double header!

Arianna Huffington, UCLA, June 12

The New York Times' David Brooks, Occidental College (Los Angeles), May 16

'I came to believe it is impossible to de-moralize and de-emotionalize behaviour. You amputate reality if you try to imagine social problems can be solved through material forces. So I came to think that everything comes down to character and culture, and that's the reason life is so hard.'

Maria Bartiromo, The College of Saint Rose (New York), May 8

ABCs Christiane Amanpour, Harvard, May 26; Northwestern, June 18

And don't miss...

Meet 25 Media Stars Who Leaped From Old Media To New Media>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.