Here Are 12 Media Big Shots Giving Speeches At This Year's Commencement Ceremonies

Graduation season is in full swing, and college seniors all over the country are getting some final words of wisdom before being handed their diplomas.



As usual, many of them get to listen to famous media folks during those loooong drawn out ceremonies.

Anderson Cooper, Glenn Beck, Katie Couric and Arianna Huffington, to name a few, are all making the rounds on the commencement circuit this year. (Check out TVNewser’s great roundup of all the anchors and talking heads making speeches.)

It’s actually a good business move. It gives them some nice publicity (well, in some cases, not so nice), and it inevitably also gives them some new, young (READ: advertiser-friendly) readers or viewers.

Check out some of 2010’s media bigwig commencement speakers >>



