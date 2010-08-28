MEDIA POWER RANKING: This Week's Winners And Losers

WINNERS1. National Journal for scoring a whole bunch of big shot journalists including Major Garret, Marc Ambinder and Matt Cooper in its battle against Politico.

2. USA Today, because it’s finally getting with the program when it comes to digital.

3. Magazines in general for producing such awesome covers.

4. Mediabistro/WebMediaBrands for launching a new blog that looks nicer than most of their existing blogs.

5. Conde Nast for snatching another executive to help it make more money.

6. The “Ground Zero Mosque” that’s not really a mosque for dominating the news cycle.

7. NPR, due to its huge online success. (Who knew?)

8. Financial Times media reporter Ken Li for getting a new job overseeing media and tech coverage at Reuters.

9. Longshot magazine for keeping a cool thing going even though it almost got squashed.

LOSERS

1. Fox News Channel for losing its White House reporter to National Journal.

2. Newsweek, because it keeps shedding valuable editorial staffers.

3. USA Today, because it has to lay off 130 people this fall in order to get with the program on digital.

4. CNN, because it still can’t sort out this whole Larry King/Piers Morgan fiasco.

5. MSNBC’s Ed Schultz for coming off like a crazy person.

6. Viacom/CBS chairman Sumner Redstone, because we hear he’s a woman-harasser who throws dishes.

