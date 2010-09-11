MEDIA POWER RANKING: This Week's Winners And Losers

The latest winners and losers from The Wire’s media coverage:



NEWSPAPERS are still facing an ad-spending decline, but’s it’s not as bad as it had been. Total second quarter print and online newspaper ad spending fell 5.6%, to $6.4 billion from $6.8 billion in the second quarter of 2009, the narrowest decline since the first quarter of 2007. To put it in perspective, Q2 2009 ad spending fell 29%. NEW RANK: #42





NEWS CORP. is freaking out this week because reporters from its British tabloid New of the World hacked into the people’s voicemails for scoops, which is illegal. Old news, until The New York Times Magazine published a huge expose on the scandal this past weekend. Now Rupert Murdoch is being called to testify. How much did he know? NEW RANK: #378





THE STAR LEDGER, which is NJ’s largest newspaper, and among the largest papers in the country, is going to lose $10 million this year, so it needs more newsroom staffers to take buyouts. As in more than the 151 who already took buyouts two years ago. NEW RANK: #102





Two wins for CNN: Eliot Spitzer got to announce the name and premiere date of the new nightly discussion show he is co-hosting with conservative columnist Kathleen Parker. We’re going to count this as a win for him, even though his name isn’t even first in the title and people are already making fun of it. Likewise, the network finally announced that Piers Morgan is replacing Larry King. Both ranks may plummet once the ratings come in. NEW RANK: #11

CONDE NAST is bringing back a big name editor who used to work at the company until it folded the magazine she edited in 2007, and who has spent the past three years developing web skills that will help make Conde Nast money. NEW RANK: #30





POLITICO has scored two big bylines as it prepares for battle with National Journal. NEW RANK: #21





THE MEDIA in general loses for giving so much attention to this whacko. NEW RANK: #500

