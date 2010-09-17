MEDIA POWER RANKING: This Week's Winners And Losers

The latest winners and losers from The Wire’s media coverage:



DIGITAL MEDIA is changing the way people read and watch the news and getting Americans to spend more time with the news while not triggering a huge decline in the traditional media audience. This is a good thing.





THE NEW YORK JETS made themselves look bad and caused a big unnecessary scandal by acting less than gentlemanly in the presence of a bombshell female sports reporter.

NEWS CORP is down one for losing another one of its flacks to The New York Times.

But up one for getting everyone buzzing about its secret “Special Project” that is “crucial” to the company’s success. What does RUPERT MURDOCH have up his sleeve?

CNBC is finally getting hip to the blogosphere — CNBC.com launched John Carney’s new blog NetNet this week. “This will be a Wall Street insider website,” Carney told us. “There’s gonna be a lot of original reporting — some high level news and also what I like to call ‘inhuman interest stories.'”

FORBES is about to unveil its big splashy magazine redesign. “We’ve rearchitected these pages to be dynamic, to be real time, for folks to be able to follow the entrepreneurs, the business people, the wealthy people, those who they’re intrigued by,” says editorial chief Lewis D’Vorkin. Check out the mock-up we obtained.

NEWSWEEK has lost yet another high profile editorial staffer.

