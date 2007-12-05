Hollywood Writers Eke Out A Win

Hollywood’s writers haven’t been able to get the studio bosses to budge. Yet they have earned the most modest of victories: The polls are closed for Patrick Phillip’s IWantMedia annual Media Person of the Year, and the striking writers have in a landslide.

Other nominees included Rupert Murdoch, Mark Zuckerberg and, gasp, Perez Hilton. The 12,000 striking members of the WGA took 56% of the vote. Second-place Murdoch took mere 13%.

Since Murdoch was a clear favourite among industry commentators, Phillips suspects “a number of the striking writers, with lots of spare time on their hands, may have done some voting for themselves.” We are appalled and dismayed to hear that someone would try to manipulate a popularity contest.

