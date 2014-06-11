'Media Mutiny' After Reporters Face Intense Restrictions At Hillary Book Signing

Hunter Walker Reporters grill Carolyn Brown, director of corporate communications at Barnes & Noble.

Reporters who showed up to cover the first signing of Hillary

Clinton’s book tour in Manhattan on Tuesday faced strict restrictions that led to what one veteran correspondent called a “media mutiny.”

Officials with the Union Square Barnes & Noble informed the large group of reporters at the event they would be allowed to view only the first 20 minutes of Clinton’s event, which was scheduled to last more than 2 hours.

“We need to get this line moving for people coming to the signing,”

one store staffer told Business Insider.

Barnes & Noble Corporate Communications Director Carolyn Brown addressed the assembled reporters and briefed them on the restrictions. Brown said Clinton would “hold the book and pose” before going “behind the desk” to sign copies. She told the press they would be able to get “footage of the secretary interacting with the customers” before being asked to “to wrap it up.”

“No questions: She’s not taking any questions,” Brown said. “She’s not making remarks.”

Many reporters griped about the situation. Print reporters were told they would be kept at least 20 feet away from Clinton.

“We’ve waited a really long time,” one journalist said.

“Can we ask you why?” another asked.

Brown said the rules were “normal protocol for Barnes & Noble.”

Politico reporter Maggie Haberman gave a blunt assessment of the situation on Twitter.

“Media mutiny about to ensue at Barnes and Noble,” she wrote.

Clinton was scheduled to appear at the store at 11 a.m.

