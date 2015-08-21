Media monitors group Isentia sees upside in content marketing and buys King Content

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Australia’s biggest media monitoring company, Isentia, has diversified into content marketing by buying King Content for $48 million.

Isentia says the acquisition diversifies the business into one of the fastest growing segments of the communications and marketing industries.

The company, which monitors the media in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, can now sell content marketing into its 3000-plus corporate and government client base.

King Content started in 2010 in Sydney and now has offices in Melbourne, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York.

Isentia CEO John Croll says King Content is an Australian-born business which has become a world leader in a dynamic and exciting industry.

“This acquisition provides a great fit for our existing clients, with further opportunities to extend our relationships into the marketing channel and access new clients across the region and globe,” Croll says.

King Content creates content for websites, social media, blogs, email newsletters, ebooks, white papers and other digital media.

The acquisition is expected to contribute an increase of about 10% to Isentia’s 2016 revenue. Of the $48 million acquisition price, 60% will be paid upfront with the rest subject to performance hurdles.

Itensia today released annual results showing revenue up 15% to $127.3 million and statutory profit up 39% to $26.5 million.

A final unfranked dividend of 3.8 cents a share was declared. This brings the full year dividend to 6.9 cents, consistent with the prospectus forecast.

Isentia shares are up 3.8% to $3.49.

