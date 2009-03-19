Dauman Defends Jon Stewart, Applauds Cramer-Trashing

After NBC Universal head Jeff Zucker slammed Jon Stewart this morning for taking on CNBC, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman defended his Comedy Central star during his own speech at the same Digital Hollywood media conference.

THR: “Jon Stewart is a great person, and I know him well,” he said…Asked about the recent controversy surrounding CNBC star Jim Cramer’s appearance on “The Daily Show,” Dauman said it was because Stewart said what many people were thinking. “He has a connection with the zeitgeist, which makes him so successful,” Dauman said. “He did a great job as usual, and we are happy to have him in family.”

Take that, Zucker!

