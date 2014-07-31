MEDIA MATTERS: The Washington Post Is 'Obsessed' With Hillary Clinton's Wealth

Liberal watchdog group Media Matters published a piece on Monday accusing Washington Post political reporter Chris Cillizza of having a “fixation” with Hillary Clinton’s wealth. The story, which was written by Alexandrea Boguhn and Jeremy Holden, went on to claim Cillizza’s “obsession over Clinton’s wealth is in line with a larger pattern at The Washington Post.”

“If the public isn’t concerned with the Clinton wealth, why is the Post obsessed with it?” Boguhn and Holden wrote.

According to Media Matters, Cillizza, who writes The Fix, a politics blog operated by the newspaper, has written about Hillary Clinton’s wealth and her various statements about it “at least” 13 times “in just two months.”

Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, have earned more than $US160 million in speaking fees and other income in the years after he left the White House. This fortune made headlines during Hillary Clinton’s book tour after she claimed they “struggled” to purchase “houses” and were “dead broke” when Bill Clinton left office. Hillary Clinton subsequently said those comments were “inartful.” She addressed the issue in multiple media appearances during her tour, which has been widely seen as a prelude to a potential 2016 presidential campaign.

Media Matters described Cilizza’s coverage and analysis of Hillary Clinton’s comments about her wealth “obsessing over Clinton’s wealth and the perception that she’s struggling to explain it.”

“Chris Cillizza has used his platform at The Fix to obsess over the question of whether Hillary Clinton has sufficiently explained her family’s wealth, dismissing Clinton’s comments on income inequality while offering conflicting advice on how she should answer the question in a way that satisfies Chris Cillizza and The Washington Post,” Boguhn and Holden wrote.

According to Media Matters, Cilizza’s “fixation” on Hillary Clinton’s financial situation is part of a larger trend at the newspaper.

“The Fix’s obsession over Clinton’s wealth is in line with a larger pattern at The Washington Post. Since pointing to Clinton’s comments on her family’s wealth as evidence that Clinton’s book tour was ‘off to a bumpy start’ in a June 11 article, the Post has worked to create a perception that Clinton has struggled to explain the question it keeps asking,” Boguhn and Holden explained.

Cilizza did not respond to an email asking about his interest in Hillary Clinton’s financial situation. Including this post, Business Insider’s politics section has published at least 15 different pieces on Hillary Clinton’s wealth in the past two months.

