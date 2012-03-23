Media Matters Launches New Ad Campaign Slamming Rush Limbaugh

Photo: Screengrab

Despite the media firestorm surrounding Rush Limbaugh having died down, the conservative radio host isn’t off the hook just yet.According to the Washington Times, the liberal watchdog group Media Matters has launched a $100,000 ad campaign criticising the host for calling Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and “prostitute” after she testified before the House on contraception.



The ads are currently being broadcast in eight cities, with some urging listeners to tell their local radio stations to take Limbaugh’s show off the air and including the telephone numbers of stations broadcasting Limbaugh’s show.

In response, Premier Radio Networks, which syndicates Limbaugh’s show, released the following statement:

“This is part of an organised political campaign by professional special interest groups being waged to silence Rush Limbaugh and intimidate those who want to advertise on his show. This is not about women, it’s not about ethics, and it’s not about the nature of our public discourse — it’s a direct attack on America’s guaranteed First Amendment right to free speech. It’s essentially a call for censorship masquerading as high-minded indignation — and it’s a blatant political attempt to silence an enormously popular, influential voice because they don’t like his point of view.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.