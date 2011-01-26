Media Matters Can't Get Rupert Murdoch To Sit Down To The $86,000 Lunch They Paid For

Two months ago, perhaps in an attempt to force Rupert Murdoch to explain why he employs Glenn Beck, Media Matters placed the winning bid in a charity auction for lunch with Rupe.



The winning bid was $86,000

Alas, reports Sam Stein at HuffPo, Media Matters is having a hard time pinning down their date.

The problem apparently stems from a routine non-disclosure that Media Matters needs to sign before the lunch can be scheduled.

Except that Charity Buzz, the organisation who set up the auction, has yet to provide it.

Media Matters (sort of typically) think this foot-dragging portends a conspiracy!

Not so, says Glenda Luft, Director of Communications for Charity Buzz.

“I’m sorry to hear that they think this is foot dragging,” she said. “For big media moguls like Rupert, or for President Clinton, the Dali Lama, the Pope, Glenn Beck it does take a lot of time to coordinate their schedule.”

Emphasis mine. That is a hell of a random grouping of famous people (how much do you think Media Matters would shell out for lunch with Glenn Beck?) Anyway, they are still waiting.

