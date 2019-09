German retailer Media Markt has launched a promotional campaign for Windows 8. Even though we don’t speak German and can’t understand what’s being said, the videos are surreal and attention-grabbing to say the least.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.