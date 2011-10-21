Here's What You Need To Know About The Big Corruption Probe Into Europe's Largest Consumer Electronics Chain

Photo: Håkan Dahlström via Flickr

Five people have been arrested in a massive bribery scandal involving Europe’s biggest electronic goods retailer, Media Markt, reports The Local.A Media Markt executive was among those arrested after it is believed he accepted bribes to exclusively sell one type of DSL connections to the chain’s customers. Reuters reports about €3.5 million ($4.8 million) was paid in bribe money.



It was reported that the man who benefitted from this arrangement, which resulted in over €50 million ($69 million) in sales of DSL connections, was also arrested. He is believed to have organised his own workers to sell the connections in Media Markt stores, paying the shamed executive for the privilege.

Police were tipped off by a whistleblower about how this operation worked, prompting cops to raid several homes in July this year. The headquarters of Media-Saturn group, which owns the electronics chain was also raided.

The wives of those involved, who set up companies to help the parties launder the money, have also been arrested.

Fox News reports that Media-Saturn may now seek to reclaim damages from the arrested since the company expects to be hit hard financially.

