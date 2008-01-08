Media M&A: Up in 07, More Coming This Year

Media investment bank Jordan, Edmiston totals up last year’s M&A activity and counts 838 transactions with nearly $110 billion in value, up 32% and 79% respectively, over 2006. Not surprisingly, the biggest chunk of that — $75 billion — occurred in the first half of the year, before the credit markets blew up.

But just because banks are no longer giving money away doesn’t mean deals are going to slow down this year. In a report issued last week, JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan notes that there are a lot of big media/tech companies with a lot of money lying around — GOOG, YHOO, AMZN, EBAY and EXPE alone are on track to throw off $12.5 billion in free cash flow this year — and concludes that they’re going to spend a lot of it to buy growth.

