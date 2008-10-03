Media M&A: Fewer, Smaller Deals This Year

The virtually non-existent tech/media IPO market hasn’t done much to lift the M&A market this year. While the number of deals is down a bit this year, deal sizes are down a lot, according to Jordan, Edmiston Group, an investment bank.



Through Q3, the bank calculates 619 deals in the media/information/marketing services industry, down from 631 through Q3 of 2007. But the value of those deals is down much further: $26.7 billion through Q3 this year versus $87.6 billion through Q3 of 2007 — a 70% drop.

Among the most active sectors: Database and information services, with a 64% year-over-year increase in number of deals. Among the slowest: business-to-business magazines, consumer magazines, and educational and professional publishing.

Full report embedded below.

Third Quarter 2008 M_A Results – Get more Business DocumentsSee Also:

IPO Slowdown Dents VCs, M&A Deal Value

Media M&A Roundup: More Deals Worth More Money In Q1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.