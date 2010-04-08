Media Hiring Freeze (Finally!) Begins To Thaw

Finally, some good news for the media job market: The hiring freeze at newspapers, magazine and other new media is beginning to thaw.



John Koblin at the New York Observer writes that after the layoff spree for the past year and a half, some media companies from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg to Yahoo News! and AOL are welcoming new reporters and editors with open arms.

But as Gawker’s John Cook told Koblin (he was recently hired away from Gawker by Yahoo News!), “I don’t really feel like the generalized sense of terror and panic has lifted, really.”

In fact, lots of new jobs are just switch-a-roos within news organisations and perhaps a few hires to replace old layoffs. But there’s not necessarily huge “growth” in the media market.

That’s a vital distinction. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the past 18 months. Other than limited examples like The Journal and Yahoo, there are no indications that new jobs are flooding the market. Read more at the Observer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.