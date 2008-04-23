Media Futurist Cannot See Future, Shutters Startup

Who is Gerd Leonhard? He’s a nice guy who describes himself as a “Media Futurist” and thinks that music should be “like water” — that is, you should be able to get it wherever you want, whenever you want, and that you’ll eventualy be able to do so for little or no cost.



Alas, that’s not true for the time being, and Gerd says that’s why he’s closing down Sonific, a music widget service that was supposed to let users add streaming music to their blogs, for free. But the big labels wouldn’t licence their music to Gerd for free at a price he can afford. He goes on in great detail here, but the upshot is: If you’re using a Sonific widget now, you’re going to need to turn it off by May 1.

