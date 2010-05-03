Here's A Handy List Of Top Media Execs' Multi-Million Dollar Pay Packages

CBS Corp’s Les Moonves made $43 million in 2009.

The New York Times takes stock today of the salaries drawn by top executives at the largest U.S. media companies.The results are not surprising. Basically, despite the tough times for the media industry, these people are all still filthy rich, and some of them are getting even richer.



From The Times:

Top executives at the country’s largest media companies continued to reel in multimillion-dollar pay packages in 2009, a year of widespread cost-cutting throughout the industry. In several cases, the packages even increased from the year before…

…For several executives, it was more lucrative to be running a media company in 2009, however wobbly it might be, than a large financial firm, where many boards cut executive pay after the federal financial bailout.

Here’s a list of their 2009 pay packages:

Les Moonves, CBS Corporation: $43 million

Philippe Dauman, Viacom: $34 million

Sumner Redstone, CBS and Viacom: $33 million combined

Brian L. Roberts, Comcast: $25 million

Stephen B. Burke, Comcast: $31 million

Craig A. Dubow, Gannet: $4.4 million

Janet Robinson, The New York Times: $4.9 million

Arthur Sulzberger Jr., The New York Times: $4.8 million

Gary B. Pruitt, McClatchy: $2.6 million

Rupert Murdoch, News Corp: $18 million

Roger Ailes, Fox News: $14.6 million

Robert Iger, Disney: $21.6 million

Jeffrey Bewkes, Time Warner: $19.4 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.