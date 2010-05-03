Here's A Handy List Of Top Media Execs' Multi-Million Dollar Pay Packages

The New York Times takes stock today of the salaries drawn by top executives at the largest U.S. media companies.The results are not surprising. Basically, despite the tough times for the media industry, these people are all still filthy rich, and some of them are getting even richer.
Top executives at the country’s largest media companies continued to reel in multimillion-dollar pay packages in 2009, a year of widespread cost-cutting throughout the industry. In several cases, the packages even increased from the year before…
…For several executives, it was more lucrative to be running a media company in 2009, however wobbly it might be, than a large financial firm, where many boards cut executive pay after the federal financial bailout.
Here’s a list of their 2009 pay packages:
- Les Moonves, CBS Corporation: $43 million
- Philippe Dauman, Viacom: $34 million
- Sumner Redstone, CBS and Viacom: $33 million combined
- Brian L. Roberts, Comcast: $25 million
- Stephen B. Burke, Comcast: $31 million
- Craig A. Dubow, Gannet: $4.4 million
- Janet Robinson, The New York Times: $4.9 million
- Arthur Sulzberger Jr., The New York Times: $4.8 million
- Gary B. Pruitt, McClatchy: $2.6 million
- Rupert Murdoch, News Corp: $18 million
- Roger Ailes, Fox News: $14.6 million
- Robert Iger, Disney: $21.6 million
- Jeffrey Bewkes, Time Warner: $19.4 million
