Prediction: 40% of Video Online By 2012

Troubled audio and non-existent Wi-Fi kept us from live-blogging Jack Myers’ latest networking breakfast: “Economics of the New Television Marketplace,” this morning. But we’re back now and posting some of the insight culled from the panel. On tap for the discussion was Google’s (GOOG) president of advertising Tim Armstrong, Digitas EVP and global media director Carl Fremont, NBC U chief digital officer George Kliavkoff, and Turner Entertainment president of ad sales and sports, David Levy.

Myers kicked off the talk with a zinger: A prediction that within four years 40% of all video consumption would occur outside of the television set. That’s according to a poll of nearly 300 media execs by Myers and video tracking firm Teletrax.

Kliavkoff started off by weighing in on Hulu.com: “One of the smart things we did was hire a team to run the company that are not from any of the media companies involved (NBC U or News Corp.), so they don’t feel they have to please either partner. They tend to ask forgiveness rather than permission and that’s exactly what you need in this space.”

More from the breakfast after the jump.

Fremont: “I believe traditional broadcast is still important as a reach medium. I do believe that the traditional 30-second way in which we have been communicating our marketing messages will be less effective because of ad skipping and viewer retention. The exciting thing is that new technologies allow us to be a part of the content and personalise our messages and interactions.”

Armstrong: “TV-ad connections are going to get better over the next five years. There will be more effectiveness even as ads shift to online. What we have to do is come up with an international revenue model. Over 50% of (Internet) traffic is international. Internet distribution (of video) isn’t going to change that.”

Levy on how commercial ratings will change the ad business: “Creative is going to be the differentiator. We no longer want an advertiser than can’t hold a pod in the ‘A’ position. This means the ascendance of the creative side over the media buying side of the business.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.