Media Exec Broady Leaves Yahoo!

Vince Broady, the former CNet executive who once led Yahoo’s entertainment business, is leaving the company, the NY Times reports. Broady’s departure comes after Yahoo pulled the plug on his main initiative called Brand Universe, which included building individual Web sites for entertainment brands such as Harry Potter and Star Wars. In December, responsibility for the entertainment group, once led by Broady, was given to Scott Moore, who had headed Yahoo’s news, sports and finance properties.

Yahoo is scaling back new investments in original content to pursue a “start page” strategy for consumers. Initially, Broady was to build 100 branded sites over the past year, but the NYT says few were ever built.

