Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Senate committee has called for a judicial inquiry, with the powers of a Royal Commission, to investigate the media landscape.

A report, handed down Thursday, argued some of Australia’s biggest news organisations wield significant and concentrated power.

Here’s what you need to know.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

A Senate committee led by the Greens and Labor has called for an inquiry with the powers of a Royal Commission to investigate the concentration and regulatory oversight of Australia’s media industry, finding that some of the nation’s biggest publishers are “not able to be held accountable for their content” under the current system.

Under the committee’s proposed plans, Australia’s media operators would become subject to a mega-regulator, instead of separate systems covering broadcast, print, and digital media.

But Labor is yet to fully endorse committee’s recommendation of a Royal Commission, and dissenting opinions from Liberal committee members argue such a high-level inquest is totally unnecessary.

On Thursday, the Environment and Communications References Committee handed down the findings of its long-awaited media diversity inquiry, drawing from the testimonials of media executives, Australians impacted by their coverage, and more than 5,000 submissions from the public.

“The committee found that the current regulatory environment for news media is weak, fragmented, and inconsistent,” the final report said.

“As a result, large media organisations have become so powerful and unchecked that they have developed corporate cultures that consider themselves beyond the existing accountability framework.”

The inquiry made note of News Corp, which operates newspaper mastheads in every capital city, along with significant radio and subscription television interests through Foxtel; and Nine, which acquired Fairfax in 2018 to become one of Australia’s largest media organisations (Business Insider Australia is a part of Pedestrian Group, which is wholly owned by Nine).

But “it is noteworthy that the overwhelming majority of the evidence to this inquiry relates to one dominant media organisation, News Corp,” the report said, reflecting on submissions which suggested that company’s national scope is “tantamount to a monopoly”.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd led that charge, telling the committee that such tight media concentration allows major companies to direct public discourse on a scale that’s detrimental to a functioning democracy.

“It is clear that the current regulatory framework is not fit-for-purpose and significant changes are required,” the inquiry found.

A judicial inquiry would be the appropriate next step, it added, as such an inquest could compel witnesses to testify, and could operate without the direct political influence.

More support for public broadcasters and tax breaks for journalism upstarts

The inquiry also made more short-term recommendations, above and beyond its calls for an inquiry with the powers of a Royal Commission.

To address media concentration in the private sector, Australia’s public broadcasters and the Australian Associated Press should remain well-funded by the taxpayer, the committee said.

The government should design and implement a new trust to bolster up-and-coming news ventures, the inquiry added, noting that any such scheme should fund journalism traineeships and focus on regional areas.

Tax breaks should also be considered. Upstarts in the scene could be granted tax concessions to promote new entrants, the inquiry said, while tweaking the tax considerations of gifts and bequests to independent media organisations could also bolster their funding.

And given the proliferation of online news media, the National Broadband Network should remain publicly owned, with its capabilities expanded to “provide crucial communications infrastructure for as broad a range of new media ventures as possible”.

But the big one — overhauling the “regulatory void” shrouding digital media, given its centrality to the modern information ecosystem — is probably a matter for the proposed Royal Commission, the inquiry found.

Australia’s major media organisations are amendable to digital reform covering content published on platforms like YouTube or Facebook, but may believe they themselves should not be beholden to such rules, the report said.

“It is apparent to the committee more holistic reform is necessary than simply adding the regulation of digital platforms to an already flawed system,” the inquiry said.

As such, “The committee believes that with the convergence of media platforms brought about by the internet, there is merit in the creation of a single regulator with powers across all platforms.”

Finding the best method of working through those requirements would be a matter for a judicial inquiry with the powers of a Royal Commission, the committee said.

Major inquiry, major challenges

The inquiry was led by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, and has met support from Labor committee members, including Victorian Senator Kim Carr.

“Any changes to our ad-hoc and piecemeal media framework need to be distanced from politicians and that is why a judicial inquiry is appropriate, with the power to compel witnesses,” he said after the report was released.

However, despite the massive influence of Labor’s last prime minister in the inquiry, Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland declared the findings are not party gospel.

“I can tell you clearly that this is not Labor Party policy,” Rowland said Thursday on Sky News’ “Afternoon Agenda”.

“But we are very keen to ensure the health of our democracy is preserved by taking appropriate actions in the media space that has simply gone missing in action over the last eight years.”

The inquiry’s deputy chair, Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg, made his position clear with a dissenting view.

“I am open minded about intervention but there must be a very clear case,” he said, but argued there has been “no case made for a judicial inquiry with Royal Commission style powers into the private economy”.

With Labor yet to give its full backing to the committee’s core proposal, and key Coalition figures like Bragg signalling their opposition to a judicial inquiry, there’s still a long way to go before any such judicial inquiry takes place.

Nevertheless, the committee made its aspirations clear in its recommendations, addressing those who “aspire to build a more vigorous democracy in this country”.