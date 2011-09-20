Media Curation Platform "Storify" Tapped by the Weather Channel



Storify, the social media curation tool, was used by the Weather Channel during Hurricane Irene, says Cameron Clayton, EVP for Digital, in this interview with Beet.TV.



He explains that the network had to scramble to cover the dramatic impact Irene had in Vermont and used Storify’s story curation tools until it had reporters on the scene.

Also in the clip, he explains how live streaming is produced for the big web site.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

