Media Coverage Of Twitter Worth $50 Million

Preethi Dumpala
It’s pretty embarrassing for Twitter, all this coverage of its stolen documents.

But could have all the free publicity possibly have made it worth it for Twitter?

Yes, possibly!

News-monitoring service VMS puts the value of Twitter’s media coverage during the last 30 days at ~$50 million.

VMS came up with the figure by multiplying the number of times the media mentioned Twitter and the PR value of each of those mentions, 

How much is $50 million worth of PR? A lot, says AdAge, which reported the VMS study.

“This is huge. It’s very, very high,” said Gary Getto, VP-integrated media intelligence at VMS. “In fact, we looked at online coverage of Twitter vs. Google. Twitter is running significantly higher than Google and I didn’t think anything was more popular than Google.”

In contrast, the media value of the coverage given to Microsoft’s Bing was just $573,834, and the reach of its free media came in at just 63 million impressions.

