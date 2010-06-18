MEDIA CHART OF THE DAY: The Cold, Hard Numbers Of What's Happening To Newspapers

It’s no secret that the global newspaper market has taken a nosedive in recent years.



And as if we needed yet another reminder of that sad fact, there is a new study out, this time by the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, that paints a bleak picture of the state of the industry.

Among the cheery facts contained in the report: Circulation at North American newspapers declined 14% in 2008 and 18% in 2009.

Fun times!

