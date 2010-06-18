MEDIA CHART OF THE DAY: The Cold, Hard Numbers Of What's Happening To Newspapers

It’s no secret that the global newspaper market has taken a nosedive in recent years.

And as if we needed yet another reminder of that sad fact, there is a new study out, this time by the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, that paints a bleak picture of the state of the industry.

Among the cheery facts contained in the report: Circulation at North American newspapers declined 14% in 2008 and 18% in 2009.

Fun times!

Estimated Newspaper Publishing Decline 2007 - 2009 (in per cent)

Newspaper Publishing Employment (size and per cent change 1997-2007)

Estimated Newspaper Publishing Market Decline 2007-2009 (in per cent)

Number of Journalists Per Country

Daily Newspaper Consumption

Contribution Of Advertising And Copy Sales To Paid-for Daily Newspaper Revenues In per cent

Daily Readership By Age Group

France's Press Revenue 2000 - 2008

U.S. Newspaper Ad Revenue 1950 - 2009

Ad Revenue For Paid For Dailies 2004 - 2008

US Newspaper Ad Revenue (Print Versus Online) 2002 - 2008

Downloading Of News On The Internet

Sources Of Online News Traffic 2009

The Newspaper Publishing Market 2004 - 2009

Newspaper Publishing Gross Operating Surplus/Turnover

