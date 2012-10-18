Here's How Much The Top 15 Media CEOs Spend On Private Jets [Ranked]

Photo: Courtesy Gulfstream / AP / Getty Images
We scoured the SEC filings of 15 biggest media companies, like News Corp. and Disney, to see which CEOs get the best perks in the form of private jets and other trinkets.One of them gets more than $1 million per year in company jet time.
We’ve ranked our list according to the highest private jet packages per company.
Where available, we’ve also provided their car fees, club membership costs, and security budgets.
Left off the list is Sony’s CEO Kazuo Hirai, since his sole company perk includes the company paying approximately $114,634 of his income taxes.
The $24,531 is split between use of the company's air craft, free cable television, high-speed data, and voice services, home security, and use of the travel department.
The Cablevision CEO's aircraft expense doesn't exceed $25,000 or 10% of his total perks.
Car service: $132,781
(Source: SEC)
Total perks: $118,405
*Martore receives at least $64,405 for personal aircraft, car service, sporting event tickets, and company paid lunches (which stopped in Nov. 2011).
(Source: SEC)
White's total perks amount to $72,354, accounting for sporting and other entertainment tickets as well.
Naturally, all employees also receive complimentary DirecTV programming.
(Source: SEC)
Company car: $1,937
Former chairman and Ivan Seidenberg receives a much higher allowance of $216,660.
(Source: SEC)
Car service: $27,002
Home security: $9,924
Financial counseling (tax prep / estate planning): $14,000
Club memberships: $5,728
Communications: (we're guessing this means cell use, etc.): $18,153
(Source: SEC)
DISH's SEC filing has nothing marked down for airfare, car travel etc for its current CEO, Joseph Clayton who took over June 20, 2011.
Rather, all figures are for its former CEO, and current chairman, Charles Ergen.
His allowance has gone down significantly since he was replaced last year 2011.
Here's how his airfare expenditures looked for the past three years:
2011: $170,551
2010: $163,264
2009: $345,090
(Source: SEC)
Car Service: $15,084
Former Viacom CEO Sumner Redstone receives $26,096 for personal use of the Viacom aircraft and $4,859 for car service in his Los Angeles hometown.
Both Dauman and Redstone also have a car and driver in New York.
(Source: SEC)
The Comcast CEO is required to pay for personal use of company-provided aircraft in 'amounts determined by Company policy.'
(Source: SEC)
The more than $330K amount is the combined allowance Brit receives for use of Time Warner Cable's company-owned aircraft and company-provided car.
Britt is reimbursed $346,395 for transportation-related services.
(Source: SEC)
Car service: $14,848
The only top executive to receive security is Chairman and CEO of FOX TV Roger Ailes, in the amount of $67,773. He also receives $155,091 for car service.
(Source: SEC)
The Walt Disney CEO is required for security reasons to use corporate aircraft for personal travel.
Security: $561,303 (Iger has the highest security costs of any CEO on our list.)
Other: $24,465 (includes car service, health club membership or exercise equipment of up to $450, financial consulting, and annual physical exams.)
Total perks: $957,207
(Source: SEC)
The CBS Corp CEO's perks are practically the inverse of Iger's. Moonves' allowance for airfare is practically the same as Iger's security.
Security: $383,000
(Source: SEC)
The DreamWorks' corporate airfare allowance blows Moonves' out of the water.
Note, that under an agreement made April 22, 2009, Katzenberg receives an annual salary of $1 until 2014. Katzenberg also retains 450,000 shares and 800,000 SARs (stock appreciation rights) in the company.
In March 2012, at his request, DreamWorks also began providing Katzenberg with security.
(Source: SEC)
