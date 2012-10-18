Here's How Much The Top 15 Media CEOs Spend On Private Jets [Ranked]

Rupert Murdoch, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Bob Iger are among the CEOs to receive the biggest airfare perks.

Photo: Courtesy Gulfstream / AP / Getty Images

We scoured the SEC filings of 15 biggest media companies, like News Corp. and Disney, to see which CEOs get the best perks in the form of private jets and other trinkets.One of them gets more than $1 million per year in company jet time.



We’ve ranked our list according to the highest private jet packages per company.

Where available, we’ve also provided their car fees, club membership costs, and security budgets.

Left off the list is Sony’s CEO Kazuo Hirai, since his sole company perk includes the company paying approximately $114,634 of his income taxes.

