Here's How Much The Top 15 Media CEOs Spend On Private Jets [Ranked]

Kirsten Acuna
murdoch iger katzenbergRupert Murdoch, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Bob Iger are among the CEOs to receive the biggest airfare perks.

Photo: Courtesy Gulfstream / AP / Getty Images

We scoured the SEC filings of 15 biggest media companies, like News Corp. and Disney, to see which CEOs get the best perks in the form of private jets and other trinkets.One of them gets more than $1 million per year in company jet time.

We’ve ranked our list according to the highest private jet packages per company.

Where available, we’ve also provided their car fees, club membership costs, and security budgets.

Left off the list is Sony’s CEO Kazuo Hirai, since his sole company perk includes the company paying approximately $114,634 of his income taxes.

15. Charles Dolan (Cablevision): $24,531

The $24,531 is split between use of the company's air craft, free cable television, high-speed data, and voice services, home security, and use of the travel department.

The Cablevision CEO's aircraft expense doesn't exceed $25,000 or 10% of his total perks.

Car service: $132,781

14. Jeffrey Bewkes (Time Warner): $37,700

Car service: $7,576

Financial services: $26,325

13. Jon Feltheimer (Lionsgate Films): $60,476

It's noted Feltheimer reimbursed the company approximately $60,000.

12. Gracia Martore (Gannett Co): $64,405*

Total perks: $118,405

*Martore receives at least $64,405 for personal aircraft, car service, sporting event tickets, and company paid lunches (which stopped in Nov. 2011).

11. Michael White (DirecTV): $69,422

White's total perks amount to $72,354, accounting for sporting and other entertainment tickets as well.

Naturally, all employees also receive complimentary DirecTV programming.

10. Lowell C. McAdam (Verizon Communications): $110,204

Company car: $1,937

Former chairman and Ivan Seidenberg receives a much higher allowance of $216,660.

9. Randall L. Stephenson (AT&T): $132,166

Car service: $27,002

Home security: $9,924

Financial counseling (tax prep / estate planning): $14,000

Club memberships: $5,728

Communications: (we're guessing this means cell use, etc.): $18,153

8. Charles Ergen (DISH): $170,551

DISH's SEC filing has nothing marked down for airfare, car travel etc for its current CEO, Joseph Clayton who took over June 20, 2011.

Rather, all figures are for its former CEO, and current chairman, Charles Ergen.

His allowance has gone down significantly since he was replaced last year 2011.

Here's how his airfare expenditures looked for the past three years:

2011: $170,551

2010: $163,264

2009: $345,090

7. Philippe P. Dauman (Viacom): $232,097

Car Service: $15,084

Former Viacom CEO Sumner Redstone receives $26,096 for personal use of the Viacom aircraft and $4,859 for car service in his Los Angeles hometown.

Both Dauman and Redstone also have a car and driver in New York.

6. Brian L. Roberts (Comcast): $237,176

The Comcast CEO is required to pay for personal use of company-provided aircraft in 'amounts determined by Company policy.'

5. Glenn Brit (Time Warner Cable): $339,779

The more than $330K amount is the combined allowance Brit receives for use of Time Warner Cable's company-owned aircraft and company-provided car.

Britt is reimbursed $346,395 for transportation-related services.

4. Rupert Murdoch (News Corp.): $361,013

Car service: $14,848

The only top executive to receive security is Chairman and CEO of FOX TV Roger Ailes, in the amount of $67,773. He also receives $155,091 for car service.

3. Bob Iger (The Walt Disney Co.): $371,439

The Walt Disney CEO is required for security reasons to use corporate aircraft for personal travel.

Security: $561,303 (Iger has the highest security costs of any CEO on our list.)

Other: $24,465 (includes car service, health club membership or exercise equipment of up to $450, financial consulting, and annual physical exams.)

Total perks: $957,207

2. Leslie Moonves (CBS Corp.): $557,600

The CBS Corp CEO's perks are practically the inverse of Iger's. Moonves' allowance for airfare is practically the same as Iger's security.

Security: $383,000

1. Jeffrey Katzenberg (DreamWorks): $1.5 million

The DreamWorks' corporate airfare allowance blows Moonves' out of the water.

Note, that under an agreement made April 22, 2009, Katzenberg receives an annual salary of $1 until 2014. Katzenberg also retains 450,000 shares and 800,000 SARs (stock appreciation rights) in the company.

In March 2012, at his request, DreamWorks also began providing Katzenberg with security.

