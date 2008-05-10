Media Buyers: So Old They Still Watch CBS (YHOO, MSFT, TWX)

Expect the Big Four broadcast networks to flog their digital offererings with some added urgency during the upfronts next week. Digital is looking like the best (perhaps only) way to gain incremental spending in a year when TV ratings fell off a cliff and overall TV dollars are expected to be down.



But does this mean a windfall for digital? Nope, says Tim Hanlon, EVP of Publicis’ Denuo Group, who explains that Madison Avenue consistently lags shifting consumer habits–often by several years.

Says Hanlon:

If you look at the history of advertising, it has always taken a long time to adjust. The reality is that people buying media are at least a generation or so removed from the way in which people are truly consuming video and media.

Now, the cliche of the media buyer is that they’re all 23. Many are, but the guys who really make the actual calls on where the big money goes aren’t kids–far from it. And even if they were inclined to make big digital bets, the networks aren’t able to give them the kind of scale they need. For that, they have to look for the portals everyone loves to dismiss as dinosaurs — Yahoo (YHOO), MSN (MSFT) and even poor, unloved AOL (TWX).

