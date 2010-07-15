Mediabistro Ramps Up Coverage Of Startups

Photo: brajeshwar.com

Mediabistro is beefing up its coverage of startups.The website announced today that it has hired Kenneth Musante, a freelance writer and former CNN staffer, to write “mb Startups,” a new recurring feature that will appear on the Mediabistro blogs FishbowlNY, FishbowlDC, FishbowlLA and WebNewser.



We asked Chris Ariens, Mediabistro’s editorial director, about the timing. “As the economy continues to recover, we’re seeing more and more entrepreneurs trying to come up with the next big thing,” he told us in an email.

Mediabistro also just hired a careers correspondent to develop a new editorial feature called “The Job Post,” and a new editor for the digital publishing blog eBookNewser.

Mediabistro.com (a division of WebMediaBrands Inc., Nasdaq: WEBM) today announced new editorial features and an expansion of the website’s editorial staff. “mb Startups” covers media and technology start ups across the website’s 14 blog network. Kenneth Musante, who has worked for CNN and advertising industry website Adotas, and Devon Glenn, who has written for the Los Angeles Times, the Orange County Register, and Kirkus Reviews, have been added to mediabistro.com‘s editorial team to lead all start-up related coverage.

Mediabistro.com has also launched “The Job Post,” a new editorial offering and recurring feature which highlights media job opportunities across all industry verticals. Nadine Cheung has joinedmediabistro.com as jobs correspondent to oversee this new content feature. Her writing has previously appeared on AOL, Billboard, Women’s Wear Daily and PopEater.

In related news, mediabistro.com announced the addition of new editors to its blog network. Dianna Dilworth joined as editor of digital publishing blog eBookNewser. Dilworth has covered digital marketing since 2006 at Haymarket Media’s DMNews. Her work has also been featured in The Architectural Record, The Believer, Dwell, Business Week, Plenty Magazine, Russian Esquire and California Home and Design. Karen Schwartz joined as contributing editor to public relations blog PRNewser. Schwartz was previously a reporter at mergermarket, owned by the Financial Times/Pearson. Kiran Aditham joined as editor of advertising blog AgencySpy. Aditham has previously written for publications including Adotas, and Creativity.

