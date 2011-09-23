INTERNET SCHMINTERNET: These Old Media Titans Are Still Ridiculously Rich

Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans includes a plethora of tech people.



It also includes men and women who have made their fortune in older media.

Oprah and Red and Si. Oh my.

15 (171 overall). Amos Hostettler, $2.3 billion Where the money came from: He inherited the company his father started with a frat brother and sold it in 1996 before buying it back and then selling it again.

Source: Forbes 14 (150). Charles Dolan, $2.6 billion Where the money came from: He owns Cablevision and the Madison Square Garden group, which saw stock jump 15% since 2010.

Source: Forbes 13 (139). Oprah Winfrey, $2.7 billion Where the money came from: The media queen has her capable hands in everything from syndication to books. If her network, OWN, can make it, she'll be worth much, much more in the near future.

Source: Forbes 12 (117). Steven Spielberg, $3 billion Where the money came from: The pictures.

Source: Forbes 11 (107). George Lucas, $3.2 billion Where the money came from: A galaxy far away. Also: Star Wars.

Source: Forbes 10 (103). Patrick McGovern, $3.3 billion Where the money came from: McGovern founded IDG with money from selling his car. The company had $3.16 billion in sales during 2010 from its magazines, websites, and events.

Source: Forbes 9 (80). Sumner Redstone, $4.1 billion Where the money came from: Viacom's founder saw his personal wealth jump massively thanks to excellent stock performance by that company and CBS.

Source: Forbes 8 (69). John Malone, $4.5 billion Where the money came from: The cable business, although he's now involved with Liberty Media and satellite radio. He's also the country's largest individual landowner.

Source: Forbes 7 (58). David Geffen, $5.5 billion Where the money came from: Asylum and Geffen records made The Eagles, Aerosmith, Guns N'Roses, and plenty of other bands household names. He also launched Dreamworks with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg in 1995 and still owns a stake.

Source: Forbes 6 (55): Donald Newhouse, $5.9 billion Where the money came from: Another member of the Newhouse family who owes his fortune to the magazine world.

Source: Forbes 5 (53) tie. Blair Parry-Okeden, $6 billion Where the money came from: The secretive granddaughter of James M. Cox lives in Australia off the 25% stake in Cox that she inherited when her mother passed away in 2007.

Source: Forbes 4 (53) tie. Jim Kennedy, $6 billion Where the money came from: He's part of the Cox Enterprises family, grandson of James M. Cox to be exact. Jim is the company's chairman and has increased annual more than 7x during his tenure.

Source: Forbes 13 (43). Samuel Newhouse, $6.6 billion Where the money came from: The magazines of Conde Nast. S.I. is the patriarch of the family and oversees the stable of high-gloss publications.

Source: Forbes 2 (37). Rupert Murdoch, $7.4 billion Where the money came from: News Corp. is huge. That we know. We don't know how the New of the World phone-hacking scandal will effect the company's bottom line (or Rupert's wallet).

Source: Forbes 10 (26). Anne Cox Chambers, $12 billion Where the money came from: She's the majority owner of Cox Enterprises, which her father started in 1898.

