Media and arts exec Kim Williams says New Zealand's innovation is thrashing Australia

It’s not just the Bledisloe. Australian media executive and arts tsar Kim Williams believes New Zealand is beating his own nation in politics, the digital economy and national debate.

Talking about Australian business and leadership, and the need for political transparency at the Daze of Disruption conference today, the AFL commissioner and former News Corp CEO sang Aotearoa’s praises, saying the Kiwis outperform their trans-Tasman rivals in almost every way.

While discussing innovation and how digital technologies will revolutionise business, Williams said Australia was lagging behind and would need to lift its game if it wanted to be competitive.

Here’s what he said:

“Clarity and open communication, careful listening with built-in feedback loops, and diligent responses are central to modern leadership. As is transparency, which is an increasingly welcome aspect of a new order in commercial and public life. “Think New Zealand and its splendid approach to government openness. National conversation, it’s exhilarating. “Might I add… I think New Zealand outperforms Australia on almost every measure. In politics, in innovation and in general communication. It is a remarkable society. “And it is truly living in digital era. It’s a remarkable country.”

