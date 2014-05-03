Media Agency Apologises For Putting Queensland Government Ads On A Porn Site

Youtube/ Strong Choices for Queensland TVC

Exponential Interactive, a digital media group contracted by advertising placement group MediaCom, has had to apologise to the Queensland government after its “Strong Choices” advertisement was accidentally posted on a pornographic website.

The AAP reports the company’s sales director for Queensland and NSW, Sam Moles, said the WordPress site was wrongly classified and that the error was the result of a “human mistake” rather than lacking the right technology.

Here is a excerpt from the letter of apology to the Queensland government from Moles.

“Exponential unreservedly apologise to the Queensland government for the errors made and grief incurred with the current Choices campaign. “We have taken immediate action by switching off all delivery to the site until further notice and discussion with the publisher takes place.”

