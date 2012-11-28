The New Nursing Home Alternative Is A 'Granny Pod' In The Backyard

Photo: MedCottage

There’s a new alternative to elder care in the U.S., and it’s in the backyard.A company called MedCottage is now selling high-tech cottages, nicknamed “granny pods,” to families looking for affordable ways to care for ageing family members, according to Fredrick Kunkle of The Washington Post.



The pods, which cost $85,000 but run closer to $125,000 after installation, are 12×24 feet and come equipped with a security system, small kitchen area, and medication dispenser.

Technology in the pods, which connect to the main home for water and electricity, can monitor vital signs and filter air.

The MedCottage is “essentially a portable hospital room,” Kunkle wrote.

And while they aren’t cheap investments, they can prove to be money savers over a couple of years, given that assisted living can run $40,000 annually.

So how is it going for the first MedCottage resident, an 88-year old named Viola who lives with her family in Fairfax County?

Convincing her to move into the backyard pod was difficult, but once she got there, she seemed to like it. Wrote Kunkle:

Relatives brought photographs of Viola’s grandchildren and knickknacks, including a colourful row of miniature houses…

But Viola wanted nothing to do with the place. As the standoff dragged on, [her daughter] Soc worried that their money had been wasted, that their MedCottage would end up being the biggest, most expensive storage shed on the planet. Then the air conditioner in the house went kaput, and Viola retreated to the MedCottage for relief.

Viola now seems used to her new home. On a cabinet in the kitchenette sits a row of faded black-and-white photographs of Viola, wearing a pretty dress and an alluring smile, that she sent to her new husband when he was away on duty.

