Ex-Army Captain Just Received The Medal Of Honour For Incredible Bravery In Afghanistan

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honour to former Army Capt. William D. Swenson of Seattle, Wash., during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. Swenson was being awarded the Medal of Honour for his actions in a lengthy battle against the Taliban insurgents in the Ganjgal valley near the Pakistan border on Sept. 8, 2009, which claimed the lives of five Americans, 10 Afghan army troops and an interpreter.

The President of the United States just awarded a former Army captain, Will Swenson, the nation’s highest award for gallantry during a ceremony at the White House.

Swenson, who has since left the Army, was recognised for his heroism during the 2009 Battle of Ganjgal, near the Pakistani border.

During a complex ambush, during which his outfit sustained major causalties, Swenson endured tremendous danger to evacuate his men.

“The enemy called for Capt. Swenson to surrender. He responded. By throwing a hand grenade,” the president said.

